The Search for Thrawn Continues with Hasbro's Star Wars Ahsoka Mailer

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as we check out some of the new collectibles from the brand new Ahsoka series

Star Wars fans have been very impressed with Disney+ and their latest live-action series, Ahsoka. This show is set after the fall of the Empire, post Return of the Jedi, and takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian Season 3. A popular character from The Clone Wars and former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano is back as she searches the rumors on the return of Thrawn. Star Wars has always had a beautiful relationship with toys, ever since they were created back in 1977 with Kenner. That still stays the same as a new assortment of collectibles and toys from Hasbro are here, bringing the galaxy to like once again. Thanks to our friends at Hasbro, we got a special Ahsoka Mailer for the series that is packed with some treats from all around the galaxy. Here is everything that was included in the box.

The Star Wars: The Black Series figures are, of course, a truly fantastic set of figures and are a must-own for Rebels fans. Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger return for this series, and it is remarkable to see them return to Hasbro. On top of that, Ahsoka's apprentice has had quite the journey this season, and her new The Vintage Collection figure is gorgeous. From a removable helmet, lightsaber, blasters, and even a Loth Cat, Rebels fans are definitely eating well with this set of releases. Even more The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures are on the way too, with Hera, Baylen Skoll, Shin Hati, and more. Pre-orders for the next wave of figures can be found right here, so get them while you can.

Hasbro has more than just figures heading our way, but some kid-friendly Star Wars: Mission Fleet releases are here, along with some fun Ahsoka cosplay items with a new Lightsaber Forge saber and a Lekku Headdress. Last but not least, every Rebel needs to bring home a Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic Droid! Hasbro did not hold back with this release, and his fussy nature perfectly comes to life with this release. Whether you are a Jedi, wanderer, warrior, or just a fan, this entire Ahsoka Mailer is packed with some fantastic collectibles that capture this season quite nicely. Be sure to click each item (above) to snag one up yourself right from Hasbro Pulse or other online retailers Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ at 9 PM EST Tuesday nights, and May the Force be with you.

