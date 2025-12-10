Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, silver surfer

The Silver Surfer Takes Flight with New Iron Studios Marvel Statue

Prepare your collection as Iron Studios is back with a new set of collectible statues including the cosmic hero, the Silver Surfer

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Silver Surfer 1/10 Art Scale statue for Marvel collectors and fans.

The Silver Surfer, Marvel’s cosmic hero, is depicted surfing through a black hole on his iconic board.

This hand-painted, highly detailed figure stands 14.1 inches tall and captures his classic metallic look.

Pre-orders are open at $349, with the Silver Surfer statue set for release in October 2026.

Iron Studios is expanding its Marvel Comics collection with a brand new hero arriving to save the day from the cosmos. The Silver Surfer is one of Marvel's most iconic cosmic heroes and was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. He first appeared in Fantastic Four #48 back in 1966, and was introduced as the herald of Galactus during the classic "Galactus Trilogy." Originally Norrin Radd, he hailed from the peaceful planet Zenn-La, only to sacrifice his freedom to save his world by serving Galactus. He now locates planets for consumption with the Power Cosmic, including the ability to travel faster than light on his signature surfboard.

Iron Studios now captures the Silver Surfer in all of his glory with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue standing 14.1" tall. This hand-painted statue captures his shiny metallic body with his matching surfboard, and he surfs through a black hole. A great deal of detail was put into this statue, and it will surely enhance any cosmic Marvel Comics collection. Pre-orders are already live for the Silver Surfer on the Iron Online Store for $349 with an October 2026 release date.

Iron Studios Marvel Comics – The Silver Surfer 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

