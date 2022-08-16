The Swarm Trooper Returns with Valaverse Special Deployment Series

Valaverse has been quite popular lately, with some impressive figures dropping as they continue to build up their universe. Some of their more popular figures have been the Swarm Troopers, as they just look badass. Every collector and toy photographer needs to army build, so why not have Wolverine take on some badass soldiers. Valaverse knocks it out of the park with these figures, but they sold out pretty fast the first time around. However, it looks like Valaverse has heard the fans and announced their new Special Deployment Series.

This line gives collectors new figures, reissues, and even some additional gear packs! For reissues, Steel Brigade and the Swarm Trooper are back along with the Swarm Gear Pack Reissue, which will enhance your growing army. Two new Valaverse figures are also included in the wave with Blowback and the Swarm Sentry, which features a sweet all-gold armor set. All of these figures would fit perfectly in any setting, from Marvel Legends to G.I Joe, and they are priced at $31.99 each. Gear Packs are $17.99, and the whole new Valaverse Special Deployment Series is up for purchase here.

"Valaverse is excited to introduce the Swarm Trooper to the premium action figure line, Action Force. The Swarm Trooper figure features over 30 points of articulation, is loaded with accessories, and includes a display stand."

Swarm Trooper figure

7 Hands

Rifle

Pistol

Knife

Stand

"Valaverse is excited to introduce the Swarm Sentry to the premium action figure line, Action Force. Swarm Sentry features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place it anywhere."

Swarm Sentry figure

3 Pairs of alternate hands

Rifle

Pistol

Knife

Stand

"Valaverse is excited to introduce Blowback to the premium action figure line, Action Force. Blowback features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to pose anywhere."

Blowback figure

2 Head sculpts

6 Hands

Tactical vest

Helmet

Headset

Folded Headset

Rifle

3 Magazines

Pistol

Knife

Stand

"Valaverse is excited to introduce Steel Brigade to the premium action figure line, Action Force. Steel Brigade features over 30 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and an Action Force display stand to place her anywhere."

Steel Brigade figure

Interchangeable head sculpt

7 Hands

Tactical chest rig

Belt

Pistol

Leg holster

Machine gun

3 Magazines

Knife

Stand