Halloween Retro Figures Coming From Plastic Meatball & Fright-Rags

Halloween fans: get excited. Fright-Rags is teaming up with Plastic Meatball for a new series of retro-style figures from the classic, original 1978 film, including figures we have never gotten in figure form before. I know that I can't be the only one who has been hoping for these for a long, long time, and now they are available to preorder now for shipping in August. Michael Myers, Laurie Strode, and Lynda will make up the first three-figure in the line. Each will come on a retro-style cardback featuring images from Halloween, and each figure will come with accessories and feature five points of articulation. A second wave s already in development as well. Check out the first three amazing figures below.

Halloween Retro Figure Line? I'll Take At Least Two Of Each

"The holiday may be six months away, but fans of the classic horror film "Halloween" will have the opportunity to travel back to an alternate autumn of 1978 thanks to a new line of authentically designed, retro-inspired action figures from Fright-Rags and Plastic Meatball based on John Carpenter's original motion picture, in partnership with Compass International Pictures.

Staying true to the scale, aesthetic, and development methods of the period, the new line of toys was specifically created to deliver a sense of wish fulfillment for fans who would have loved to see these figures on toy store shelves during the film's initial late 70's release. Notably, while the character of Michael Myers has been immortalized countless times as a collectible figurine, the line promises to build out the world of "Halloween" with a number of other fan favorites from the cast.

"I saw the original Halloween film when I was 4 years old – by myself – during its first televised broadcast in 1981, and from the first piano notes of its opening score, I was transfixed," said Ben Scrivens, Founder, and Owner of Fright-Rags. "I didn't know it at the time, but looking back, that first viewing definitely influenced the course of my professional career. That's why it's such a thrill to work with Compass International Pictures and Plastic Meatball to pay homage to John Carpenter's film with this line of action figures and deliver something that the fans have been wanting for years."

I hope we get like 9 waves of these. I am ordering at least two of each since the cardbacks are so incredible. And I better hurry too, the preorder is only up for one week. It is open now and closes May 5th at 11:59 PM EST. So, go here and get your orders in. And order a lot, there are a lot of characters we want to get to.