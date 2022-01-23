The Terminator Looks for His Next Target with New MAFEX Figure

The T-800 Terminator is back as Medicom reveals their newest MAFEX figure with the iconic time-traveling death bot from the future. Coming straight out of the iconic 80's film The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with a high likeness of detail and an amazing set of accessories. For swappable parts, The Terminator will come with three different head sculpts with standard, sunglasses mode, and battle damaged. The T-800 is coming with his own arsenal as well with five different weapons including a pistol, revolver, shotgun, assault rifle, and a machine gun to show he means business. The figure is crafted with insane detail and you can see it in the detail of the plastic version of a leather jacket.

The Terminator collectors are getting a pretty interesting collectible figure this time around with nice detail and a great set of accessories. The battle-damaged head sculpt is easily the best of the bunch and will go great with one of the may included weapons. Medicom will be releasing The Terminator MAFEX No.176 T-800 figure in December 2022 and he is getting a $104.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live and collectors can find him located right here be sure to check out the huge line-up of upcoming MAFEX figures also coming soon.

"The nearly unstoppable T-800 from "The Terminator" now gets a MAFEX action figure from Medicom! This powerful android comes with three interchangeable heads, including a damaged version; five different firearms and a variety of interchangeable hands are also included, as is a figure stand with a posing arm. Order this iconic character for your own collection now!"

Features

  • 6.3 inches (16cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • From The Terminator movie
  • Highly detailed
  • Premium articulation

Content

  • T-800 figure
  • 3 Head sculpts
  • Interchangeable hands
  • Pistol
  • Revolver
  • Shotgun
  • Machine gun
  • Assult rifle
  • Stand

