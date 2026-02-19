Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

The Transformers: The Movie Matrix of Leadership Replica Revealed

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

The Matrix of Leadership is one of the most sacred and powerful artifacts in the Transformers universe. Often described as the physical embodiment of wisdom, hope, and the collective spirit of past Autobot leaders. It is traditionally carried by Prime leaders such as Optimus Prime and later Rodimus Prime, as seen in The Transformers: The Movie. Hasbro has unveiled its new The Transformers: The Movie Apology Tour, and with it, some pretty incredible collectibles.

One of which is the Matrix of Leadership, that is right, that Matrix that has been faithfully brought to life with a gorgeous replica that Transforms fans will appreciate. The Matrix will have an extendable frame that allows it to open and close, showcasing pulsing lights and sounds. One of the device's greatest features is that The Touch by Stan Bush, allowing collectors to truly relive one of the greatest moments of Transformers history. Become the next leader of the Autobots with this delightful replica, now up for pre-order for $129.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie – The Matrix of Leadership

"The Matrix of Leadership comes to TRANSFORMERS Studio Series. Inspired by THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE, this collectible display and roleplay piece features interactive lights and sounds for a truly cinematic experience. The extendable frame allows the Matrix of Leadership to be opened and closed. When the frame is pulled open, the pulsing lights in the core get brighter and "The Touch" by Stan Bush plays for an epic movie-inspired moment."

"The Matrix of Leadership can sit on the display stand when open or closed for dynamic display options. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the fan-favorite animated film and expand your collection with TRANSFORMERS action figures (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters from the movie, including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more."

