Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals Deluxe Bane (The Dark Knight Rises) Figure

Return to the DC Multiverse with some brand new Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures of popular movie characters from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is not done with the DC Multiverse just yet, as they have some new Deluxe Theatrical figures up their sleeve. It looks like most of these figures are reissues with some updates, but they also include a few new accessories and characters to finish sets. One of which returns fans back to the events of The Dark Knight Rises with the return of Bane. In the film, Bane rises to destroy what Batman has created for Gotham and bring down the memory of Harvey Dent. Wearing a distinctive breathing mask that supplies him with constant pain relief, Bane now leads a revolution to destroy Gotham and break the Bat.

This new DC Multiverse release gives fans a way to bring home the once DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure in one box. He will come with a The Dark Knight Rises backdrop, a collectible art card, and two pairs of extra hands. Not much is featured here, but if you need a Bane for your The Dark Knight Trilogy collection, then this is a must-have. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99 with a March 2026 release date.

Bane (The Dark Knight Rises) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"Born and raised in the hellish prison known only as "THE PIT", BANE was the sworn protector of TALIA AL GHUL, daughter of LEAGUE OF SHADOWS master RA'S AL GHUL. Determined to finish her father's mission to raze GOTHAM CITY, TALIA and BANE also seek revenge against the man responsible for RA'S AL GHUL'S death – BATMAN."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the The Dark Knight Trilogy™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes 4 extra hands, art card with stand, figure base, mini poster and display clips

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!