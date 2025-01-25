Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Andrea is Back with New McFarlane Figure

Return to the undead events of The Walking Dead’s McFarlane Toys digs up some new 5” scale figures from the hit AMC TV series

Article Summary Discover Andrea's new 5” figure from McFarlane Toys, capturing her essence from AMC's The Walking Dead.

Features 20 points of articulation, letting fans pose Andrea in countless action-packed stances.

Comes complete with accessories like a rifle, pistol, pitchfork, and removable vest.

Pre-order Andrea's figure now for $19.99, with an expected release in February 2025.

Andrea, portrayed by Laurie Holden, is a central figure in the early seasons of AMCs The Walking Dead. Introduced in Season 1, she begins as a grief-stricken survivor struggling to deal with the loss of her sister, Amy. Over time, Andrea would transform into a skilled fighter and a strong-willed individual, which got her into plenty of trouble. However, her controversial decisions, particularly her alliance with the Governor in Season 3, would drastically create tension within the group. Her trust in the wrong people would lead to her tragic demise, as she is bitten by a walker and forced to end her life. Andrea is now the latest character from The Walking Dead to get her own action figure from McFarlane Toys. Standing 5" tall, getting 20 points of articulation, and plenty of accessories, Andrea lives on. This figure has some nice likeness to the actress and comes with a pitchfork, rifle, pistol, and a removable vest. Priced at $19.99, McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers already have pre-orders live for Andrea with a February 2025 release.

Andrea (The Walking Dead) 5" Figure

"Strong-willed and capable of dispatching Walkers with an almost chilling ease, Andrea is an original member of the group of survivors led by Rick. Separated from her friends during the chaos at Hershel's farm, Andrea has fought hard to make it through a number of dark days, first with the aid of Michonne, and later against the sadistic will of her one-time lover, The Governor."

Andrea as featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

Includes up to 20 points of articulation for full range of posing and play.

This action-figure comes with vest, pistol with leg holster, sniper rifle, and pitchfork from Hershel's farm for fending off the undead.

Includes The Walking Dead bookmark.

