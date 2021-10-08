The Witcher Gets Exclusive "Witcher Mode" Figure from McFarlane Toys

Walmart has kicked off their newest Collector's Con in elevation of New York Comic Con 2021. The event is loaded with some new and upcoming collectibles, so of which are making their surprising debut. McFarlane Toys surprised DC Comics fans with an incredible Batman Who Laughs and Crow Robins 4-pack set, but that wasn't the only thing they revealed. McFarlane has recently revealed they will be releasing collectible for the popular live-action adaptation of The Witcher for Netflix. Geralt of Rivia is getting yet another figure as he powers up in his powerful Witcher Mode, just like in the games, book, and seen in the first episode of the series.

This figure will go perfectly with the upcoming The Witcher Kikimora figure that McFarlane Toys is releasing. Fans will then be able to really capture the battle between the two, making any Witcher collection really stand out. Featuring 22 points of articulation, his silver sword, and a brand new Witches Mode deco, this is a nice retailer exclusive figure, and collectors can find him right here. The 7" McFarlane Toys Netflix Geralt Kikimora Battle is priced at $29.99 and set to release in December 2021.

"A Witcher, also known as the White Wolf or the Butcher of Blaviken. As a child his mother Visenna abandoned Geralt at the Witcher's keep of Kaer Morhen where he trained to become a monster slayer."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Witcher on Netflix

Figure features Geralt in his Season 1 armor with his face pale and white from drinking potions creating the iconic 'toxic' look known in the series as 'Witcher Mode'

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes Geralt's Silver Sword, and a base

Figure is showcased in The Witcher themed window box packaging