The Wizard of Oz Cowardly Lion Looks for Courage with Iron Studios

It is off to the Yellow Brick Road once again, as Iron Studios has debuted their latest The Wizard of Oz statue. Dorothy and the crew are ready for another adventure as they are in search of something missing. We have already seen the Tin Man arrive for this set, and it looks like it is time for the Cowardly Lion's turn. Just like the Tin Man release, two statues are getting released by Iron Studios with a standard and deluxe. The deluxe version features an added diorama base featuring eye-popping colors of the Yellow Brick Road. Cowardly Lion comes in at 8", is jam-packed with impressive detail, and features his newly acquired courage. Iron Studios faithfully captures this Lion's design right from the film, and it will be a perfect companion piece for other Wizard of Oz statues. The Cowardly Lion is priced at $189.99, he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Iron Studios Finds Some Courage with The Wizard of Oz

"Following the Yellow Brick Road, a girl passes by a dark and scary forest at night, where she comes across an enormous feline figure that jumps out of the dark. Furiously roaring to scare her, she hides behind a big tree, but her pet dog Toto barks and growls at the beast that chases after him. Fearing for her small friend, she slaps the feline's nose and scolds him, and, to her surprise, the apparently fierce animal has a breakdown and starts crying and sobbing."

"With the paws retracted and a frightened face, Iron Studios bring the statue "Cowardly Lion Deluxe – The Wizard of Oz – Art Scale 1/10", with the anthropomorphic lion of Oz who is even afraid of himself, played by Bert lahr, with his bravery medal on his chest, over a pedestal of the beautiful landscape of his enchanted world, next to a tree from his forest, with towers from the Emerald City in the background and the yellow brick road at his feet. He then joins the girl Dorothy and her friends in the search for the mysterious wizard, so that the lion can ask the wizard to make him brave."