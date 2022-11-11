The World of Bloodborne Returns with Good Smile's Latest Nendoroid

It is time to return to the realm of the hit FromSoftware video game Bloodborne. This Playstation exclusive game is a delight for many fans, and now collects can bring it home with Good Smile Company. A new Bloodborne Nendoroid as The Doll comes to life right off fan's screens. For those unfamiliar, The Doll was found outside of the Workshop, in the Hunter's Dream. She is an inanimate porcelain doll that was created by Gehrman, the First Hunter. This main character helps the hunters level up and Good Smile beautifully captures her design.

Good Smile Company brings this faithful companion to life right from the Hunter's Dream in great detail. She will come with two swappable face plates allowing for dedicated fans to pose her in both eyes, opened and closed expressions. Some Bloodborne specific accessories are also included, like a lantern, the Small Hair Ornament, one of the slug creatures from one of Bloodborne's many endings. Bloodborne fans can find The Doll for pre-order right here at $45.99 with a July 2023 release date. This figure will pair well with the already debuted Hunter Nendoroid, and I am curious if more Bloodborne specific characters will join the line in teh future. Pre-orders will stay open until December 21, 2022, so be sure to get yours before it is too late. Farewell, good hunter.

The Adventures of Bloodborne Continue with Good Smile

"Welcome home, good hunter. – From the PlayStation® 4 action RPG "Bloodborne" comes a Nendoroid of the Doll that assists the main character throughout the game. Optional parts include a lantern, the Small Hair Ornament and the slug-like creature that appears in one of the game's endings. Be sure to add Nendoroid The Doll to your collection!"