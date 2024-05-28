Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, The Worst

The Worst Black Falcon (Hellfire) Brings Some Heat to Super7

Super7 is back with some brand new The Worst figures as two popular figures are back with some sleek new variant editions

Article Summary Super7 unveils The Worst ULTIMATES! line with fiery Hellfire Black Falcon variant.

Black Falcon returns as a stunning undead skeleton warrior with translucent design.

The Hellfire edition includes swappable heads, hands, weapon accessories, and cape.

Collectors can snag this 7” scale figure for $55 directly from the Super7 Store.

Super7 is back with some brand new releases for their popular Ultimates line with the new The Worst variants. The Worst is Super7's own original line of action figures that brings some of the most "villainous vile vermin" from around the multiverse to one place. These are not the good guys; they are not even the bad guys, they are The Worst, and Black Falcon has returned. Unlike his previous releases, Black Falcon has given himself quite the upgrade as the Undead Warlord of Doom. This new look gives this undead skeleton warrior a new bright red, yellow, and black translucent design as he turns up the heat. Hellfire Black Flacon will include two swappable heads, a medallion, a variety of hands, a shield, a sword, and a sweet soft goods cape. If you missed Super7's previous release, then this is a must-have for your collection and will be the perfect undead ruler of hell. Fans can buy one of these fire boys today for $55 right from the Super7 Store.

The Worst ULTIMATES! Wave 4 Black Falcon (Hellfire)

"Hell hath no fury like Black Falcon's drive to inflict pain, terror, and death wherever he deigns to travel. This highly articulated, 7" scale The Worst ULTIMATES! Hellfire Black Falcon is cast in translucent orange and features bright red, yellow and black premium paint detail that highlights the Undead Warlord of Doom's burning desire to bring fiery damnation to anyone unfortunate enough to cross his path! With interchangeable heads and hands, as well as an arsenal of weapons and accessories, there's no limit to how many ways this intricately sculpted The Worst ULTIMATES!"

Accessories

2x Interchangeable Heads 1x Neutral Head 1x Battle Damaged Head

6x Hands 2x Grip Hands 2x Open Hands 2x Skeleton Hands

1x Sword

1x Medallion

1x Shield

1x Soft Goods Cape

