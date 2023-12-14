Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: , ,

The X-Men X-Jet Flies to the Rescue with New LEGO X-Men 97's Set

To Me, My X-Men 97’! LEGO is back with a brand new construction set as our favorite mutants are ready a new cartoon on Disney+

Published
by
|
Comments

To Me, My X-Men! Everyone's favorite superhero mutants are back as Disney+ kicks off their new animated series, X-Men 97'. Following the events of the hit 90s cartoon, Marvel fans are in for a real treat with this new series with a returning voice cast. It looks like LEGO is ready for the mutant heroics as they unveil a brand new Marvel Heroes set inspired by the upcoming cartoon. The X-Men X-Jet is flying in with a sweet 359-piece set with 4 LEGO miniatures and a ship measuring 11" long. Cyclops, Wolverine, Magneto, and Rogue are ready for a new adventure featuring their 97' designs. The X-Jet is fully loaded with an opening cockpit, room for passengers, along with stud shooters and spring shooters. This is a great set for both cartoon and comic book Marvel fans and is priced at $84.99 with a January 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live, but the product page is already live on the LEGO Store, so stay tuned for more than 97 sets as they arrive. 

The X-Men X-Jet Lands at LEGO for Upcoming Disney+ Series

"LEGO® Marvel X-Men X-Jet (76281) is the ultimate transportation for fans of supercool planes, buildable LEGO Marvel toys and Marvel Studios' TV series X-Men '97. If you're looking for trendy LEGO Marvel building toys as gifts for kids aged 8+, the X-Men X-Jet buildable fighter jet toy is just the thing to take their Super Hero status to new heights."

"This spectacular plane model-building kit, based on the X-Jet in X-Men '97, will inspire endless high-flying adventures with its Cyclops, Rogue, Magneto and Wolverine minifigures. The buildable action toy features twin cockpits with room for 4 minifigures, 2 stud shooters on both sides of the plane and 2 spring shooters beneath the wings. The buildable model plane also includes 2 removable containers where kids can store spare studs and Wolverine's long claws when they are not attached to the minifigure."

  • X-Men X-Jet – Take kids aboard the X-Jet from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 TV series with this play-and-display X-Men plane model-building kit
  • 4 minifigures – The buildable fighter jet toy has room in the cockpit for familiar X-Men characters Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue and Magneto
  • Buildable X-Men toy plane – The X-Jet has 2 stud shooters on either side, 2 spring shooters underneath and 2 removable boxes inside for kids to store studs and Wolverine's attachable claws
  • Play-and-display buildable model plane – When the day's Super Hero action is over, the X-Men X-Jet can be displayed for all to admire
  • LEGO® gift for movie lovers – This buildable aircraft is a gift idea for fans of jet planes and Marvel movies
  • 359-piece construction set – This buildable model jet plane measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 11 in. (30 cm) long and 10 in. (25 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.