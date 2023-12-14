Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

The X-Men X-Jet Flies to the Rescue with New LEGO X-Men 97's Set

To Me, My X-Men 97’! LEGO is back with a brand new construction set as our favorite mutants are ready a new cartoon on Disney+

To Me, My X-Men! Everyone's favorite superhero mutants are back as Disney+ kicks off their new animated series, X-Men 97'. Following the events of the hit 90s cartoon, Marvel fans are in for a real treat with this new series with a returning voice cast. It looks like LEGO is ready for the mutant heroics as they unveil a brand new Marvel Heroes set inspired by the upcoming cartoon. The X-Men X-Jet is flying in with a sweet 359-piece set with 4 LEGO miniatures and a ship measuring 11" long. Cyclops, Wolverine, Magneto, and Rogue are ready for a new adventure featuring their 97' designs. The X-Jet is fully loaded with an opening cockpit, room for passengers, along with stud shooters and spring shooters. This is a great set for both cartoon and comic book Marvel fans and is priced at $84.99 with a January 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live, but the product page is already live on the LEGO Store, so stay tuned for more than 97 sets as they arrive.

The X-Men X-Jet Lands at LEGO for Upcoming Disney+ Series

"LEGO® Marvel X-Men X-Jet (76281) is the ultimate transportation for fans of supercool planes, buildable LEGO Marvel toys and Marvel Studios' TV series X-Men '97. If you're looking for trendy LEGO Marvel building toys as gifts for kids aged 8+, the X-Men X-Jet buildable fighter jet toy is just the thing to take their Super Hero status to new heights."

"This spectacular plane model-building kit, based on the X-Jet in X-Men '97, will inspire endless high-flying adventures with its Cyclops, Rogue, Magneto and Wolverine minifigures. The buildable action toy features twin cockpits with room for 4 minifigures, 2 stud shooters on both sides of the plane and 2 spring shooters beneath the wings. The buildable model plane also includes 2 removable containers where kids can store spare studs and Wolverine's long claws when they are not attached to the minifigure."

X-Men X-Jet – Take kids aboard the X-Jet from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 TV series with this play-and-display X-Men plane model-building kit

4 minifigures – The buildable fighter jet toy has room in the cockpit for familiar X-Men characters Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue and Magneto

Buildable X-Men toy plane – The X-Jet has 2 stud shooters on either side, 2 spring shooters underneath and 2 removable boxes inside for kids to store studs and Wolverine's attachable claws

Play-and-display buildable model plane – When the day's Super Hero action is over, the X-Men X-Jet can be displayed for all to admire

LEGO® gift for movie lovers – This buildable aircraft is a gift idea for fans of jet planes and Marvel movies

359-piece construction set – This buildable model jet plane measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 11 in. (30 cm) long and 10 in. (25 cm) wide

