These Haunted Collectibles Are Perfect as Some Halloween Treats

It is Spooky Month and we have rounded up some spooky, haunted, and eerie items to that fans can bring home this Halloween

Get ready to dive into a world of ghoulish delight and spine-tingling style with a Halloween gift guide! That is right, we have dug up some more items of mysterious nature to curate a new collection that's bound to add a touch of macabre to your Halloween festivities. From spine-chilling button-downs from RSVLTS featuring Universal Monsters to cuddly and creepy plushes of Frankenstein, Wolfman, and more from The Noble Collection, and even some custom Halloween fun from Funko, our guide has something for every haunted collector. But that's not all, as fans can even uncover the secrets behind the iconic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, with a speciauniquethat features the full script and goes behind the scenes of this beloved dark fantasy Halloween flick. Prepare for a spooktacular celebration with this curated selection that's sure to thrill and chill this Hallow's Eve.

RSVLTS Reminds Us IT'S ALIVE with the Universal Monsters

As Halloween draws near, it's time to embrace the spooky and the supernatural, and what better way to do so than by adding a touch of classic horror to your wardrobe? RSVLTS has been dishing some haunted styles all October, and their newest drop features some iconic Universal Monsters. This entire collection has a unique blend of modern style and vintage charm; these shirts breathe new life into timeless characters like Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, The Wolfman, and The Mummy. From button-downs to their new Spooky Performance Hoodies, the Universal Monsters are exactly what fans need to add a dash of eerie fun to their wardrobe this year. This entire collection can be found right here, along with past releases that will send shivers down your spine.

Uncover the Secrets of The Nightmare Before Christmas

Get ready to dive into the enchanting world of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas with the ultimate Halloween treat. This enchanting hardcover book, brought to you by Canterbury Classics, is a treasure trove for fans of the film and lovers of all things spooky. Return to Halloween Town like never before with a full film script that is complete with song lyrics, immersing you in the hauntingly beautiful story of Jack Skellington, Sally, Sandy Claws, and more. This guide even goes beyond the screen, with a look at the film's creation, from notes, design details, and so much more. From stunning photographs and original sketches to final frames and historical images right from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, this is the ultimate collectible for any fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas. No Halloween is complete without at least one watching of this frightful Disney tale, and this companion script hardcover book can be found here.

Cuddle with The Noble Collectibles Universal Monster Plush

The Noble Collection continues to impress collectors with some spooky and fun collectibles. This year, they are bringing fans a ghoulishly delightful collection that pays homage to the classic creatures that have haunted our nightmares for generations with Universal Monsters. From the imposing presence of Frankenstein's Monster to the hair-raising transformation of the Wolfman and the Creature from the Black Lagoon lurking below, these plush collectibles are perfect for adding a touch of classic horror to your Halloween decor. Vintage cinema is back with these timeless monsters that are soft, have bendy limbs, and plenty of detail to haunt any Halloween collection. All three of these plush spooky beauties from The Noble Collection can be found right here!

Funko Pop! Yourself Halloween Tricks & Treats Are Here

The ultimate Halloween collectible is here from Funko with their Pop! Yourself program. As the season of spookiness creeps in, Funko has conjured up some spine-chilling additions to their custom one-of-a-kind Pop line. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for your fellow horror aficionados or simply looking to enhance your own Halloween decor, some limited edition releases are here. Wrap yourself up as a Mummy, rise as a Skeleton, or enhance your Pop with a broomstick, trick-or-treat pal, or even some ghost buddies. These bone-chilling additions are a fun way to bring Funko collectors around this haunted season, and they are only here for a limited time, so get yours while you can. Each of these custom one of a kind Pops is only $30, and all the haunted fun begins here.

