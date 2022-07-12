Threezero Debuts DLX Iron Man Mark 50 Accessory Pack

The Iron Man DLX collection continues to grow as threezero with an impressive lineup of 6" figures with die-cast elements. Quite a few suits of armor have entered the collection with iron Patriot, Mark 3, Mark 46, and even the Hulkbuster. One of the latest entries comes to us from Avengers: Infinity War with the suit Tony original took on Thanes with, the Mark 50. It looks like threezero is giving that figure a nice upgrade as they debut their new DLX Iron Man Mark 50 Accessory Pack.

The pack of accessories features some carefully-crafted weapons to give Marvel fans the ability to maximize the power of Iron Man's Mark 50 nanotechnology suit. This will include a Hand Blade, Repulsor Cannon, Power Mallet, and two different shields. Threezero has also included a Nano Booster, Battering Ram's hand attachments, Zero Cannons, and two pairs of Energy Displacer Sentries. An added dimply stand will also be included to help display the Energy Displacer Sentries in action. The Iron Man Mark 50 suit is sold separately (here), but this will upgrade the figure indefinitely. Pre-orders arrive at threezero on July 18, 2022, at 9 PM EST right here, and find all the Iron Man DLX figures here.

"Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 50 Accessory Pack – Following the launch of the popular DLX Iron Man Mark 50 figure, threezero and Marvel Studios are proud to present a set of carefully-crafted accessory weapons to maximize the power of the Iron Man Mark 50 nanotechnology suit! The DLX Iron Man Mark 50 Accessory Pack accurately replicates the original design from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War."

"The Mark 50 Accessory Pack features several highly-detailed interchangeable accessories to upgrade your DLX Iron Man Mark 50 figure [3Z0249] (sold separately), including a Hand Blade, Repulsor Cannon, Power Mallet, Shield, Round Shield, a Nano Booster, one pair of Battering Rams, one pair of Zero Cannons, two pairs of Energy Displacer Sentries, and a set of action stands for Energy Displacer Sentries. LED lighting functions are located on the Repulsor Cannon, Power Mallet, Battering Rams, Zero Cannons, and Energy Displacer Sentries."

FEATURES:

Compatible with DLX Iron Man Mark 50 [3Z0249] (sold separately)

Accessories

– One (1) Hand Blade

– One (1) Repulsor Cannon

– One (1) Power Mallet

– One (1) Shield

– One (1) Round Shield

– One (1) Nano Booster

– Two (2) of Battering Rams

– Two (2) Zero Cannons

– Four (4) of Energy Displacer Sentries

– One (1) set of action stands for Energy Displacer Sentries.

LED Light-up Features *

– Repulsor Cannon

– Power Mallet

– Battering Rams

– Zero Cannons

– Energy Displacer Sentries

REMARKS

– *LED FEATURES require AG1 batteries x 28 (Batteries Not Included)

– No Magnet included