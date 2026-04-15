Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger
Rescue Rangers Return with Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown (Exclusive)
The magical world of Disney Lorcana continues to grow as Ravensburger has unveiled new cards for the upcoming set, Wilds Unknown
Article Summary
- Rescue Rangers return to Disney Lorcana in the Wilds Unknown set releasing May 2026.
- Six exclusive new Rescue Rangers cards revealed, featuring beloved characters and items.
- Highlights include action cards, Monterrey Jack, Fat Cat, the Ranger Plane, and Super Rare Zipper.
- Wilds Unknown adds over 200 cards and debuts franchises like Toy Story, Brave, and The Incredibles.
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers follows a small team of animal detectives who solve crimes too minor—or too strange—for humans to notice. Led by the clever and impulsive Chip and the laid-back, cheese-loving Dale, the group includes the inventive mouse Gadget Hackwrench, the brave and loyal Monterey Jack, and his tiny companion Zipper. Together, they take on a variety of villains, most notably the crime boss Fat Cat and the mad scientist Norton Nimnul. The iconic Disney cartoon perfectly blends mystery, comedy, and adventure, with each episode focusing on teamwork, quick thinking, and creative problem-solving. Teamwork is now needed more than ever as Ravensburger prepares for set twelve of Disney Lorcana with Wilds Unknown!
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Credit: Ravensburger
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Credit: Ravensburger
The Rescue Rangers are a natural fit to Disney Lorcana thanks to their focus on teamwork, clever problem-solving, and love for cheese. The Rescue Rangers were first introduced into Disney Lorcana with Into the Inklands, and now they are back and better than ever. Thanks to our friends at Ravensburger, Bleeding Cool has the pleasure to exclusively reveal not one but six new cards for Wilds Unknown, with some new and old characters making a return. Two brand new Action Cards are here with When You Need Help, Just Call and Ranger Team-Up. The fun does not end there, as Monterrey Jack – Watchful Ranger is here to help take your deck to new adventure levels as you explore the Wilds Unknown.
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Credit: Ravensburger
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Credit: Ravensburger
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Credit: Ravensburger
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Credit: Ravensburger
If that was not enough, Fat Cat – Criminal Businessman is here to help with your Location Cards, along with the new Rescue Ranger Item Card – Ranger Plane, which will give you some Air Support. The biggest card of our exclusive reveals would be Zipper – Big Helper, a delightful new Super Rare that features incredible art and is buzzing for some action. Chip 'n Dale will join new franchises like The Incredible, Brave, and Toy Story with the arrival of Wild Unknown. These new Rescue Ranger cards are just the tip of the jungle, and more iconic heroes and villains will be featured throughout this set, with over 204 cards to collect. Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown is set to hit local card shops on May 8, followed by wider release at retailers on May 15, 2026.
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