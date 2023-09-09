Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, maximum carnage, pcs, spider-man

PCS Unleashes Maximum Carnage with A New Marvel Comics Statue

Return to the 90s and relive the events of Maximum Carnage with PCS as they debut and expensive and highly detailed piece

Get ready for some Maximum Carnage as Premium Collectibles Studio debuts an incredible Fine Art Collectible Bust. Maximum Carnage was a major Marvel Comics crossover event that ran from 1993 to 1994 across various Spider-Man titles. This storyline focuses on the new and deadly symbiote, Carnage, as he goes on a brutal killing spree across New York City. Spider-Man must stop him with the help of other Marvel allies like Venom, Black Cat, Cloak & Dagger, and even Captain America. PCS brings the madness of this comic to life with a gorgeous 25" tall bust that features an action-packed 360-degree diorama. Multiple scenes are features, along with multiple heroes and villains, including Shriek and Doppelganger. Maximum Carnage will surely make your collection run red with this beauty and it will cost a pretty penny at $1,505 pieces. Fans can pre-order the bust right here with it getting a December 2024 release.

It's Time for Some Maximum Carnage with PCS

"I am the ultimate insanity!" Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Maximum Carnage Fine Art Collectible Bust, inspired by the incredible artwork of Marvel's Maximum Carnage saga. Standing 25" high and 17.5" wide, this exceptionally unique fine art piece is an action-packed 360-degree scene displaying the psychotic symbiote Carnage terrorizing Spider-Man along with his friends and foes."

"This fully sculpted diorama highlights the bloodthirsty spawn of Venom, Carnage, hosted by the violent criminal Cletus Kasady. The monstrous Carnage dominates this highly creative collectible, entangling an unlikely assortment of small-scale heroes and villains in his amorphous form. Characters such as Spider-Man, Cloak, Venom, Black Cat, Shriek, Demogoblin and the six-armed Spider-Man doppelgänger clash above the symbiote-covered city below."

"Each expertly sculpted character is dynamically posed and fully painted, coming together to create a cohesive scene that holds true to the thrilling tone of the Maximum Carnage storyline. The base, composed of a city scene overtaken by the symbiote supervillain's liquid form, supports a massive, highly detailed life-sized Carnage bust featuring two smaller Carnage bodies seamlessly forming out of either side of this elaborate collectible. It's time to lose all sense of sanity – add this incredibly unique piece featuring the world's most menacing slaughter-fueled symbiote to your collection today!"

