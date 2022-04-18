Threezero Debuts Iron Man Mark 50 Avengers: Infinity War DLX Figure

Threezero is back as they continue to build up Tony Stark's Armory with there next Iron Man DLX figure. Releasing as part of The Infinity Saga series, the Mark 50 armor from Avengers: Infinity War returns. Iron Man will stand 6.9" tall, have 48 points of articulation, and comes with interchangeable parts, and LED features. Threezero uses die-cast and plastic parts for this figure with his chest and eyes having light-up capabilities. As for accessories, Iron Man will come with the Nano-Katar and Energy Blade nano weapons. Swappable hands, flight, and shooting effects will also be included as well as a DLX action stand to capture all the action. Prices have not been revealed, but pre-orders are set to go live April 19, 2022, right here.

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 50 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. It adopts the classic colors of red and gold and with the multi-layer coating process, and highly replicates the design of nanotechnology suit that appeared in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation. Included with this product for the first time are the new nanotech melee weapons from the movie, the Nano-Katar and Energy Blade. Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance."

"LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the two flight panels on the back can flip to open and closed. Additional equipment and accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand; allowing for a wide variety of display possibilities! Last but not least, the forearms of the DLX Iron Man Mark 50 are detachable, and may be exchanged with weapons from the [3Z0362] DLX Iron Man Mark 50 Accessory Pack (sold separately)."

FEATURES

Approximately 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall

48 points of articulation

Detachable forearms

Two (2) foldable air flaps on the back

Compatible with [3Z0362] DLX Iron Man Mark 50 Accessory Pack (sold separately)

ACCESSORIES

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of fists one (1) pair of relaxed hands one (1) pair of shooting hand one (1) pair of shooting hands for attaching the effects one (1) pair of hands for holding weapons



One (1) Energy blade

One (1) pair of Nano-Katar connected with extra hands

Two (2) pairs of effect parts: one (1) pair of shooting effects, and one (1) pair of flying effects (for the feet)

One (1) DLX action stand

LED FEATURES

Eyes

Chest

*LED FEATURES require AG1 batteries x 4 (Batteries Not Included)

Materials

Die-cast zinc alloy, PVC, ABS, and metal parts

Packaging Size W140 x D60 x H240mm (0.5kg)