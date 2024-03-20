Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: anime, chainsaw man, Threezero

Threezero Debuts New Chainsaw Man FigZero Figure with Aki Hayakawa

Return to the world of Chainsaw Man once again as threezero is back with a new FigZero release featuring the Devil Hunter Aki

Aki Hayakawa is introduced as a member of Special Division 4 of Public Safety Devil Hunters in the hit anime series Chainsaw Man. Aki is portrayed as a serious and dedicated hunter with a strong sense of duty with his deep hatred toward Devils. When he was young, the Gun Devil killed his parents and younger brother, and he has sought out revenge on the Devils ever since. This deadly hunter has contracted himself with some pretty deadly Devils to get the job done, too, with the Future Devil and Fox Devil by his side. Threezero has just revealed that Aki is joining their popular 1/6 scale FigZero Chainsaw Man collection. Featuring 35 points of articulation, Aki features a nicely sculpted animated design with a fabric Public Safety Agency uniform that has removable elements. As for accessories, threezero has included two swappable faceplates, a variety of interchangeable hands, Gun Devil meat, and his katana with sheath. Aki will now join Makima, Power, and Denji in threezero Chainsaw Man FigZero line-up and will come in at $149.99 Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he can be found on the threezero Store with a Q3 2024 release date.

Chainsaw Man FigZero 1/6 Aki Hayakawa

"From the CHAINSAW MAN animated series, the newest FigZero 1/6th scale articulated figure is Aki Hayakawa! With its highly-detailed head sculpt and tailored outfit, this collectible figure captures the memorable appearance as seen in the original anime series. FigZero 1/6 Aki Hayakawa stands approximately 30cm tall. It is a fully-articulated collectible figure with approximately 35 points of articulation and made of ABS, PVC, and POM materials."

"The Public Security Agency uniform and jacket are made of fabric, and the necktie has an interior metal wire for poseability. Aki includes a total of two interchangeable faceplates (serious face and frowning face) and a total of five types of interchangeable hands. Furthermore, the figure comes with a body strap, katana and sheath, a second katana (nail-shaped) with sheath, and a Devil of Gun's piece of meat."

