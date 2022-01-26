Threezero Debuts New Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man with Mark 46 Armor

Threezero is returning fans to Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga as they announce another DLX Iron Man figure. The Mark 46 Armor is deployed into action, this time capturing plastic and die-cast sculpt of the suit of armor as seen in Captain America: Civil War. Featuring. Red and gold paint scheme, this 6.9" tall Iron Man figure with 48 points of articulation, with high end craftsmanship to capture the Mark 46 suit like never before. Threezero did include a nice set of features with the Mark 46 suit with lighting functions in eyes and chest, attachable arm rockets, repulsion effects, and moveable back air flaps. No price has been revealed yet, but the Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 46 figure is set to go up for pre-order on 1/27/22 right here.

"Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga – DLX Iron Man Mark 46 – threezero and Marvel Studios are thrilled to introduce the next Marvel DLX action figure. DLX Iron Man Mark 46 features the classic red and gold color scheme and an authentic likeness of the sleek armor as seen in the movie Captain America: Civil War. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with over 48 points of articulation. With threezero's specialized engineering, DLX Iron Man Mark 46 can easily recreate various action poses including the character's signature landing pose."

"Arm rockets can be fixed onto both forearms, and two lighting functions are located on the figure in both the chest and the eyes. The four air flaps on the back can be flipped open or closed, and effects parts are included for both shooting poses and flying repulsion. The Infinity Saga – DLX Iron Man Mark 46 figure also includes five pairs of interchangeable hands and one DLX action stand."

Product Details:

Approximately 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall articulated figure

Over 48 points of articulation

Four (4) air flaps on the back

LED Light-up features:

Chest

Eyes

Accessories:

Two (2) attachable arm rockets

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands, one (1) pair of flying hands, and one (1) pair of shooting hands (to assemble the shooting effect)

Two (2) pairs of effects parts: One (1) pair of shooting effects, and one (1) pair of flying effects (for the feet)

One (1) DLX action stand

Materials Used

Die-cast zinc alloy, PVC, ABS, other metals