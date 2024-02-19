Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Debuts Vintage Animation Transformers Bumblebee MDLX

Autobots and Deceptions are rolling out once again as threezero debuts their latest Transformers MDLX die-cast figures

Article Summary Threezero introduces 5” Bumblebee Vintage Animation Edition for Transformers' 40th anniversary.

Iconic G1 Bumblebee design features 36 points of articulation without vehicle mode transformation.

Collectible comes with a die-cast frame, multiple hands, heads, and Bumblebee's laser blaster.

Available Q1 2024, the figure joins Optimus Prime and Megatron in the nostalgia-driven MDLX series.

Bumblebee is one of the most beloved and iconic characters throughout the Transformers franchise. He was initially introduced as a small, yellow Autobot with a big heart and since has taken quite a few different appearances. However, one sticks out more than the rest, and that is his original G1 design seen in The Transformers cartoon from the 80s. Threezero has now revealed a new set of MDLX Vintage Animation Edition figures are on the way, paying homage to the hit cartoon for the franchise's impressive 40th anniversary. Coming in at 5" tall, with 36 points of articulation, Bumblebee is ready to action to take down Megatron and his band of Deceptions.

Sporting his signature yellow design, Bumblebee stays faithful to his one-screen cartoon appearances with the new deco. The MDLX series from threezero does not convert into his vehicle mode, but he will have a die-cast frame for highly articulated poses. As for accessories, The Transformers Bumblebee will come with standard and battle mask heads, three pairs of hands, and his signature laser blaster. Bee is set for a Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but his page is up on threezero and will be released alongside Vintage Animation Editions of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Roll Out!

Transformers Bumblebee (Vintage Animation Edition)

"This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the beloved 1984's The Transformers: original toy line and animated series! Join the celebration with threezero's latest collectible figure – Transformers MDLX Bumblebee (Vintage Animation Edition). This figure is threezero's redesigned version of the classic Transformers cast of characters, featuring incredible detailing and an all-new vintage animation style color scheme with new decals."

"MDLX Bumblebee (Vintage Animation Edition) is approximately 5" (12 cm) tall, with approximately 36 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one Laser Blaster, and two interchangeable heads including one battle masked head, and three pairs of interchangeable hands (posed hands, fists, and weapon holding hands). MDLX is a series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high-range of articulation and enhanced durability, all at a groundbreaking affordable price."

