Threezero Expands Their Mega Man X Collection with MDLX Zero

Threezero continues to add to their Mega Man X collection with a brand new MDLX release with Zero & Zero (Special Edition)

Article Summary Threezero unveils MDLX Zero figures, expanding the Mega Man X collectible lineup with standard and special editions.

Zero comes equipped with his Z-Saber, Zero Buster, interchangeable hands, faceplates, and dynamic effects parts.

The Special Edition MDLX Zero includes an exclusive 1-UP item to enhance your Mega Man display even further.

Standing 4.9 inches tall with 39 points of articulation, Zero features metal and plastic construction for durability.

Threezero is back with a new MDLX release as they get digital once again with a new release from Mega Man X. Created by Dr. Wily as the ultimate combat Reploid, Zero was originally unstable, carrying a core program that would become the Maverick Virus. After battling Mega Man X, Zero's violent tendencies faded away, allowing him to choose his own path as a Maverick Hunter. Now this legendary Maverick Hunter is back with a brand new MDLX figure from threezero with a standard and Special Edition release.

Both figures stand 4.9" tall, feature metal and plastic elements, and will have 39 points of articulation. As for accessories, he will come with his iconic Z-Saber, multiple faceplates, interchangeable hands, the Zero Buster arm, and a nice set of effects. The Special Edition release will include a bonus 1-UP accessory that enhances your Mega Man X collection even further. Pre-orders are set to go live on January 20, 2026, and the MDLX Mega Man X Zero is set to arrive in Q4 2026.

"From the Mega Man X video game series (also known as Rockman X), threezero proudly presents the MDLX Zero! The red and white armor is adorned with iconic features such as the blue gem on th helmet, green chest details, and the characteristic long blonde hair; all faithfully replicated through threezero's exquisite craftsmanship. This Special Edition variant exclusively includes a 1-UP item for Zero."

"Standing approximately 12.5cm (4.9 inches) tall, the Rockman X / Mega Man X MDLX Zero collectible figure is fully-articulated with approximately 36 points of articulation. It features an internal frame that utilizes metal and engineering plastic parts that contribute to joint integrity and provides a satisfying, sturdy feel when posing and articulating the figure despite its compact size."

