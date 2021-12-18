Threezero Reveals $168 Stranger Things Dustin 1/6th Scale Figure

Threezero takes fans back to Hawkins, IN, as they reveal a new 1/76th scale figure as part of their Stranger Things figure line. A new member of the team has arrived at Dustin is ready to help Eleven and take on the Demogorgon. Standing at 9.2 inches tall, Dustin is fully articulated with a new original body and has roughly 28 points of articulation. Stranger Things Dustin is highly detailed with a high likeness to the actor and will feature a nice assortment of themed accessories. These will include Season 2 Dart, walkie-talkie, headset, compass, watch, potato chip container, compass, swappable hands, and backpack. The Stranger Things 1/6 Dustin Henderson is priced at a whopping $168 and is set to release in Q3 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to check out the 1/6 scale Demogorgon and Eleven also coming soon from threezero.

"Dustin is the lovable diplomat amongst his friends. He is level headed and scientifically minded, which allows him to both act as a negotiator within his friend group and help them find Will while battling the various monsters and villains in Hawkins. While not always exercising the best judgement—raising a pet Demogorgon for starters—his smarts and his humor make him a great friend to have around when uncovering the mysteries of The Upside Down."







"The Stranger Things – 1/6 Dustin Henderson collectible figure stands approximately 9.2 inches (~23cm) tall and features a fully-articulated original body with approximately 28 points of articulation and fabric clothing. The highly-detailed figure includes one head sculpt with an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Accessories include a watch, compass, headset, walkie-talkie, flashlight, potato chip container, backpack, D'Art (stage 2), and four pairs of interchangeable hands. Pre-order price: 168 USD / 1,310 HKD / 18,470 JPY /4,720 TWD"

The estimated shipping date: 3rd Quarter 2022.

