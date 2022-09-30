Thunder Arrives as Hot Toys Debuts Shocking Black Adam 1/6 Figure

The Rock is dropping the Peoples Elbow on the DC Universe, and Hot Toys is bringing him to life. This figure is nothing less than spectacular, with an incredible likeness to Dwayne Johnson, and three versions are offered. Hot Toys is knocked this figure out of the park with LED functionality, fabric elements, and lighting effects galore. Up first is the Black Adam Standard Version, which will feature swappable hands, blue lightning, and a sculpt with movable eyes. Things get more intense for the Black Adam Deluxe Version, which features two portraits of DC Comics The Rock but with a new dynamic diorama display stand. Lastly, the Golden Armor Version adds new golden deco to Balck Adam's suit and upgrades the blue lightning to yellow. Every version of this 1/6 scale figure is godlike, and it can be added to your DC Comics collection for $300 or $360. Black Adam is set for an October 2023 release, and you can find him located here.

"Bestowed the almighty powers of the gods, Teth Adam has used these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Thousands of years have passed and he has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Inspired by the upcoming movie from DCEU, we are introducing the Deluxe Version of Golden Armor Black Adam in sixth scale collectible figure as the latest addition to our proud DX series!"

"Expertly crafted based on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam's appearance in the movie, the screen-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, applied with luminous reflective effects to further emphasize the moments he uses his power; Black Adam's iconic outfit with gold accent and LED illuminated lightning emblem, an intricate fabric cape with gold patterns and weathering effects; a newly designed body to portray his muscular physique and gradient yellow colored lightning effect accessories."

Authentic and detailed likeness of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in Black Adam

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

One (1) additional newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features*

Specially applied luminous reflective effects on eyes to emulate Black Adam channeling his powers

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Approximately 33 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulation which can naturally portray Black Adam's muscular physique

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of gestured hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume: One (1) black fabric cape with patterns in gold color (embedded with bendable wire)

One (1) weathered gray costume with metallic gold armlet, knee pad and LED-lighted lightning emblem (power operated)

One (1) metallic gold belt

One (1) pair of metallic gold forearm gauntlets

One (1) pair of metallic gold boots Accessories: One (1) pair of gradient yellow colored lightning effect accessories (attachable to forearms)

One (1) gradient yellow colored lightning effect accessories (attachable to upper body)

Specially designed diorama figure base with four (4) gradient yellow colored lightning effect accessories (also attachable to figure's body)* * Exclusive to Deluxe Version ** Light up function operated using USB power ** USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required ** Luminous reflective effect can be activated by UV black light torch (not included)