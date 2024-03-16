Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hulk, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles

Thunderbolt Ross is the Red Hulk and Sideshow Captures His Red Fury

Sideshow Collection is embracing the Gamma Radiation with their latest set of Premium Format statues featuring the Legacy of the Hulk

Article Summary General Thunderbolt Ross transforms into Red Hulk, a new Hulk adversary.

Sideshow unveils a Red Hulk Premium Format statue, standing 29” tall.

Statue depicts Red Hulk’s power with detailed musculature and action pose.

Limited edition collectible set for February 2025 release, priced at $835.

The Red Hulk, also known as General Thunderbolt Ross, made his debut back in 2008 with Hulk #1 (Vol 2). He was created by Jeph Loeb and artist Ed McGuinness and added a new adversary for the Hulk mythos. General Ross has been obsessed with capturing and controlling the Hulk for decades and has used his high-ranking military power to pursue him relentlessly. However, Ross took it up a notch and underwent a transformation of his own after being exposed to gamma radiation. Sideshow Collectibles has announced a variant for their upcoming Hulk: Classic Premium Format statue is on the way, with the fiery power of Thunderbolt Ross leading the charge.

This Crimson Brute is packed with some impressive detail, coming in at a whopping 29" tall. Red Hulk is showcased lunging in the air, with arms ready to smash anything below him. From ripped muscles to his bright red color, this statue will easily put any green giant in his place. Sideshow Collectibles will be releasing its version as a Retailer Exclusive for a whopping $835. He is set for a February 2025 release, and fans can be on the lookout for more Gamma Giants coming soon right from Sideshow.

Red Hulk: Thunderbolt Ross Premium Format Figure

"On my planet … we hit hard!" Sideshow presents the Red Hulk: Thunderbolt Ross Premium Format™ Figure, a dominating, retailer exclusive Marvel collectible inspired by General Thaddeus Ross' crimson alter ego. Measuring 29" tall, 15" wide, and 18" deep, the Red Hulk: Thunderbolt Ross Premium Format Figure surges off a base of rubble and rebar. Red Hulk's sheer size and heft break the very pavement beneath his bare feet as he leaps into action. With a shout and his big fists raised high in the air, he prepares to pummel anything in his path. Better get out of the way!"

"This quarter scale, fully sculpted Hulk collectible depicts the enraged Gamma-mutate at his strongest — and most heated. Massive and muscular, the vengeful monster is painted in his signature deep red tone. He wears tattered charcoal shorts, stretched over his large legs to indicate the garment has barely survived Thaddeus Ross' physical transformation. Only his salt-and-pepper crew cut remains as a remnant of the disciplined man he once was. Operation Hulk is underway!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!