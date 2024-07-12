Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

TMNT Battle-Damaged Last Ronin Figure Coming Soon from NECA

NECA is stepping back into the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (The Last Ronin) with some brand new collectibles

Article Summary NECA unveils Battle-Damaged Last Ronin TMNT figure from IDW's dark series.

New collectible has multiple heads, arms, and a tea set, mirroring the comics.

The detailed sculpt honors the lone turtle's quest for vengeance.

Set to release in August 2024 for $37.99, with pre-orders available now.

The Last Ronin is a legendary five-issue comic book series published by IDW Publishing that features a dark, dystopian future where only one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles remains. Set in a devastated New York City controlled by the Foot Clan, the lone surviving turtle embarks on a quest for vengeance against the clan responsible for his brothers' deaths. The series was created by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Tom Waltz, with an emotional narrative that honors the legacy of the original TMNT and adds a darker and more mature tone to the story.

NECA has been faithfully bringing this hit mini-series to life with an impressive selection of turtle figures over the past few years. A new TMNT: The Last Ronin figure has now arrived and features a new Battle-Damaged turtle design with no armor but plenty of head sculpts. Collectors can plan their not move against the Foot Clan with this figure that is packed with detail, featuring an all-new sculpt, swappable arms, heads, heads, and a cozy tea set. Set for an August 2024 release, this Battle-Damaged The Last Ronin is priced at $37.99, and pre-orders are online now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (The Last Ronin) – Battle Damaged

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Standing in 7-inch scale, this battle-damaged Last Ronin action figure features an all-new sculpture and multiple customizing display options."

"It includes interchangeable arms, alternate heads, extra hands, all-new Splinter's diary, tea pot, and cup. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop. Est. Shipping: August 2024!"

