TMNT Bebop Wants Revenge with New Sideshow Collectibles Statue

A new rough and tough collectible emerges as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their new 1:4 scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) statue. Bebop is going solo this time as the mutated street gangs member is ready to crack some shells once again. The statue will come in at 16" tall, and 12.5" wide, Bebop is fully loaded with detail featuring his red vest, black pants, purple shades and mohawk, and popping with color. Sideshow Collectibles did an excellent job combining realistic nature with the animated TMNT flavor for a great statue. This 1:4 scale TMNT statue is one of several releases from Sideshow, with each of the turtles, Rocksteady and Shredder also available. The Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio TMNT Bebop 1:4 Scale Statue is priced at $650, set to release in May 2023, and pre-orders can be found here.

"We've got a score to settle with you little twerps!" Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Bebop 1:4 Scale Statue, taking aim at your team of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles. The Bebop Statue measures 16" tall and 12.5" wide, prepared to squeal and deal some serious damage to the heroes in a half-shell with his blaster. Under the leadership of the sinister Shredder, this mutated street gang member is toughed up and tusked up, wearing chains, grenades, and turtle shell shoulder armor. He additionally features a red vest, black pants, and purple shades to match his mohawk. Bebop is fully sculpted in immense detail that brings this colorful character to life in three dimensions, inspired by his classic animated appearance."

"Standing on a base of cracked flooring and rubble, this wild warthog brings his brand of brash and brutal strength to your shelf. Pair Bebop with his pal Rocksteady and his boss Shredder, also available from Premium Collectibles Studio, and have these Foot Clan foes face off against brothers Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, each sold separately as a part of this epic animation-inspired series. Pig out and bring home the Bebop 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today!"