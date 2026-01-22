Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: Black, White & Green Donatello Figure Arrives from McFarlane

Return to the sewers once more as McFarlane Toys debuts new Red Platinum Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black, White & Green figures

Article Summary Donatello gets a bold new look with McFarlane’s TMNT: Black, White & Green Red Platinum Edition figure.

Figure features a unique black-and-white deco with standout green accents inspired by the IDW comic series.

Includes multiple accessories: swappable heads, bo staff, wrench, blowtorch, alternate hands and feet.

Comes with an exclusive Page Puncher Edition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White & Green comic.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White & Green debuted in May 2024 as a four-issue mini-series from IDW Publishing. Rather than tying into any single continuity or long arc, these stories featured unique and self-contained Turtle tales. That bold creative spirit now continues with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of Red Platinum Edition figures for their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection. Coming to life from the Black, White & Green series, Donatello is back, now in a new black-and-white deco and a green bandana. This figure is the same as the previous all-colored release figure, with the same sculpt and accessories, but now with a new comic and deco.

This limited-edition Donatello figure stands 5″ scale, and is directly inspired by IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White & Green comic. He will come with two swappable heads, a wrench, a blowtorch, a bow-staff with holder, along with swappable feet and hands. The green bandana will now stand out much more than his new darker deco, and having all four TMNT brothers together will be a real treat. This Red Platinum Edition figure will also come with a Page Puncher Edition re-print of the Black, White, & Green comic book. Fans can purchase these figures right now from Walmart and GameStop for $27.99.

Donatello – (TMNT: Black, White & Green) Red Platinum Edition

"It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like you've never seen them before! This special series gathers up some of comics' most eclectic and exciting talent to bring their takes on TMNT to the page, taking the characters back to their origins in black-and-white independent comics… but with a touch of green!"

Product Features:

Featured in limited edition Black, White and Green paint deco

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Accessories include bo staff, bo staff holder, wrench, blow torch, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

