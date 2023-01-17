Tommy Oliver Returns as the Dino Thunder Black Ranger with Hasbro It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like the Dino Thunder Black Ranger

Hasbro has kicked off a new Power Rangers live stream today, and has unveiled a new assortment of collectibles. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and one of the original members is back. Tommy Oliver is one of the greatest Rangers around and has had the pleasure of being not just one by five different Rangers. It started with Green and then White in Mighty Morphin, he was Red in Zeo, Red in Turbo, and even was the infamous Black Ranger in Dino Thunder. At long last, Hasbro has added the Dino Thunder Black Ranger to their popular Lightning Collection figure line!

This is the first Tommy Oliver figure that Hasbro has released since the surprising and devastating passing of Jason David Frank. This figure hits home and is part of one of my favorite Ranger teams and is my favorite Ranger of all time. Hasbro captured everything perfectly about this release from Dr. Oliver's head sculpt, the slick gold and black suit, and plenty of dino accessories to help him save the day. Tommy Oliver will be missed, but his legacy as a Power Ranger will live on with a beauty like this in your collection. The Dino Thunder Black Ranger is priced at $24.99, and is set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at most online retailers.

Power Rangers Dino Thunder Black Ranger Arrives

INSPIRED BY THE SERIES POWER RANGERS DINO THUNDER: Now a science teacher, Tommy Oliver rejoins the fight against evil once more as a Power Ranger. This time he becomes the Dino Thunder Black Ranger

