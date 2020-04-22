Toxic Crusaders Gets Entertainment Earth Glow in the Dark Exclusive

The Toxic Crusaders have returned after many years of suspension s Super7 revives the toy line. We have seen plenty of figures from the series return but this time Toxie is back and ready to clean up the streets. Just in time for some Earth Day action, Super7 has announced at a new Toxic Crusaders 6 inch deluxe figure will be getting a special Entertainment Earth exclusive release. This figure will be now glow in the dark and is packed with detail and accessories. He will come with Blobbie, shield, flag mop, an alternate head, and more. The figure was mold in special glowing green plastic to really make the glow really pop here. Toxic Crusaders fans will be excited to get their hands on this figure and you can here. The figure is priced at $44.99 and the pre-orders are going in and out so stay alert!

