Toy of the Year Awards – Collectible of the Year Nominees Revealed

The Toy of the Year awards are back, and this time we are taking a look at the Collectible of the Year Nominees. This is a very interesting category and it seems like the category is filled with some interesting finalists. It does seem like a lot of mystery bag style collectibles made it to the list, which makes sense with the increased popularity of mystery collectibles. The Collectible of the Year category is comprised of a set that is designed to be collected in multiples. This can include novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, as well as licensed collectibles. This year 7 finalists arrive, which will consist of:

FUNKO Star Trek The Original Series POP! Collection by Funko

LEGO Minifigures MARVEL Studios by The Lego Group

Hot Wheels Red Line Club by Mattel

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands by ZURU

Chuckle & Roar Pop It Family by Buffalo Games

Got2Glow Fairy Finder by WowWee

Polly Pocket Compacts – Pocket World Assortment by Mattel

Some of the hit items on this year's lists are the Marvel Studios What If…? Bling Bags from LEGO that is loaded with great minfigures. I am not surprised to see Funko on the Toy of the Year list, but I am shocked to see Star Trek: The Original Series being ranked as the top of the Pop series for the year. Other hit lines included are Hot Wheels Red Line Club, the addicting Mini Toy Brands, as well as others like Polly Pocket, Got2Glow Fairy Finder, and Pop It. I feel like some of these definitely stick out more than others, and only one can take home the gold, and collectors can vote right here. Be sure to stay tuned for the winners, which will then compete for the Toy of the Year, and be sure to check out some of the other genres competing for 1st.

"Known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, the Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards are presented annually by The Toy Foundation to the top toys, games, and properties of the year. The awards program supports the philanthropic work of The Toy Foundation. Finalists in the toy, game, and license categories were revealed on November 8, 2021. One winner in each category, as well as the coveted "Toy of the Year" award winner and the "People's Choice" winner (based solely on consumer votes), will be announced at the exciting TOTY Awards gala on February 18, 2022. The celebration will kick off the 120th Toy Fair New York, which also includes the induction of toy industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame."