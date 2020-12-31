Alien Remix Toy Story Woody Beams Up With Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has unveiled a new Dynamic 8ction Heroes as the Three-Eyes Aliens are back. From the hit, Disney/Pixar film Toy Story comes a new Alien Remix figure featuring Sheriff Woody. This Alien is playing dress up and is packed with detail, articulations, and customizable pieces. The Beast Kingdom figure will have real fabric for his vest, shirt, and jeans, adding extra realism to this Toy Story character. Alien Woody will come with three pairs of swappable hands, and four different head sculpts. Woody's hat can be removed, and the Alien will have an adjustable antenna for endless positions.

The Alien Remix line celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Toy Story. No better way than to bring home the star of the film with a perfect mash-up design. Pre-orders for the Sheriff Woody Dynamic 8ction Heroes Alien Remix figure from Beast Kingdom are not live just yet. We can expect the figure to be priced around $59.99, similar to the Alien Remix Coco Miguel DAH figure. Fans will be able to find them located here when live.

"When Woody is around, Buzz Lightyear, the Space faring cosmonaut isn't too far behind. Using high gloss paint for the accurately recreated coloring and an attention to detail, Buzz is definitely blasting 'To Infinity, And Beyond'!Each figure includes four types of replaceable Alien head sculpts (normal, open mouthed, grinning and happy), each with movable eyes, as well as three pairs of interchangeable hands. Perfect to pair both characters up in an infinite amount of poses! Not forgetting the adjustable antennas and Woody's removable hat giving collectors two characters with in an endless amount of poses!"

So make sure these two little rascals are added to your collection today, and show your friends and family how Little Three-Eyed Aliens really play dress-up. "

DAH-030 Alien Remix Buzz Lightyear

Four types of replaceable Alien head sculpts Normal Open Mouth Grinning Happy

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands