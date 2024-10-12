Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Bumblebee Gets Brand New G1 Retro Figure from Hasbro

Roll out some with brand new collectibles from Hasbro as they take Transformers back to the G1 Universe with some retro releases

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new G1 Retro Bumblebee figure, perfect for Transformers collectors.

Transform Bumblebee into a VW Beetle in 20 steps with retro-inspired design and packaging.

Grab exclusive pre-orders at Walmart Collector Con, priced at $24.99 with a March 2025 release.

Relive the 80s with nostalgic tech specs, accessories, and G1-style package art.

Hasbro is now bringing some new retro-inspired Transformers figures to life, with some exclusives arriving for the Walmart Collector Con. A new vintage G1 Autobot Bumblebee is on the way, and it is truly inspired by the iconic Autobot's original G1 release. Bumblebee is a beloved and fan-favorite Autobot who is small in size but is known for his heroics and loyalty to Optimus Prime. Bee often served as a scout and spy for the Autobots during the War for Cybertron and after their arrival on Earth, he would be a key liaison between them and the humans.

Hasbro is now bringing back this legendary hero in all his vintage glory with this 5" tall figure that gets retro-inspired G1 Transformers card back packaging. Bumblebee will transform into his signature yellow Volkswagen Beetle design in just 20 steps, and he will come with a shield and blaster accessories. These new G1 Retro Transformers figures are quite impressive and pre-orders are starting to arrive online for $24.99 with a March 2025 release date.

Bumblebee G1 Retro Transformers Figure from Hasbro

"Re-experience the nostalgia of your favorite G1 action figures with the Transformers Retro Autobot Bumblebee toy! This vintage G1 Autobot Bumblebee toy is inspired by retro G1 packaging. Small, eager and brave, Bumblebee acts as messenger and spy. Due to his small size, he dares to go where others can't and won't. Transformers Retro G1 action figures feature vintage styling, accessories, and exclusive package art and tech specs."

ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMERS DESIGN: The vintage G1 Autobot Bumblebee toy is inspired by the original G1 release

CLASSIC CONVERSION: The 5-inch (12.7 cm) Autobot Bumblebee action figure features classic conversion from robot to VW Beetle car mode in 20 steps

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Inspired by the original G1 collectible action figure packaging

TECH SPECS: Clip and save the tech specs included on the pack in the classic G1 style fans know and love to compare figures' strength, speed, firepower, and more (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!