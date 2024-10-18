Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, transformers

Transformers Collides with Star Wars with New N-1 Starfighter Autobot

Transformers has unveiled their newest collaboration as worlds collide with Star Wars as the N-1 Starfighter has arrived

Article Summary Discover the thrilling new Transformers x Star Wars N-1 Starfighter collaboration by Hasbro.

Convert the iconic N-1 Starfighter to The Mandalorian in 37 steps, standing 7.5 inches tall.

Includes 6 blast effects, dual blasters, and a cape that transforms into a display stand.

Pre-order this unique collector’s item for $54.99 at Walmart, entering our galaxy February 2025.

Galaxies collide as Hasbro has unveiled their latest Transformers collaboration from a galaxy far, far away. That is right, the Star War universe is getting is very own Autobot as the N-1 Starfighter from The Mandalorian is getting some power from the All-Spark. Standing at 7.5" tall, the recently modified Naboo Starfighter can now convert to The Mandalorian in just 37 steps. When in starship mode, the straighter will be showcased on a levitation base with engine effects and a sleek gray deco. When in bounty hunter mode, this bot gets a shield, a cape, and 2 blasters to help him hunt down some filthy Decepticons. This is a fun and unique collaboration that is long overdue, and it is one that surely is More Than Meets the Eye. Collectors can first find this new Transformers x Star Wars collab figure on Walmart for the Walmart Collector Con for $54.99. Pre-orders are already live with the N-1 Starfighter entering our galaxy in February 2025.

Transformers x Star Wars: The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter

"The iconic N-1 Starfighter from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now a converting Transformers toy! This 7.5-inch (19 cm) figure converts from character mode to N-1 starfighter alt mode and features series-accurate deco and details from The Mandalorian series. It includes 6 blast effects that attach in both modes, 2 blasters, and a shield and cape that convert to a display stand for the figure in starship mode."

CONVERTS FROM STARSHIP TO ACTION FIGURE: The 7.5-inch (19 cm) figure converts between character mode and N-1 starfighter in 37 steps. Inspired by the N-1 starfighter from the Star Wars galaxy

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Includes 6 blast effects, 2 blasters, shield, and cape

PLAY AND DISPLAY: The shield and cape convert to a stand to display the figure in N-1 Starfighter mode

