Transformers Deluxe Class Origin Bumblebee Revealed by Hasbro

Get ready to transform your collection with Hasbro as they unveiled some brand new Transformers Legacy United Deluxe collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro revealed the Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Origin Bumblebee, inspired by the G1 animated series.

The 5.5-inch Bumblebee figure converts to a Cybertronian Hovercraft in 23 steps and includes a blaster and accessories.

Origin Bumblebee, priced at $24.99, is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse with a February 2025 release date.

The Transformers Legacy series unites iconic characters, offering customizable collections for fans.

Bumblebee is easily one of the most beloved characters in the Transformers universe, besides Optimus Prime. He is known for his strong connection with humans and was a key player in the live-action films. He has even returned for the new film Transformers One and has had many different origins stories across different adaptations. However, for the main timeline, Bee, for the most part, has been consistently portrayed as a scout and warrior for the Autobots. Specifically in the original G1 continuity, Bumblebee is a small, yellow Autobot who helps Optimus Prime as a messenger and spy to sneak behind enemy lines against the growing Decepticon threat on Cybertron.

Hasbro has debuted its newest Transformers figure, Origin Bumblebee, who is 5.5" tall and inspired by the first episode of the 1984 G1 animated series. Bee will convert into a Cybertronian Hovercraft in just 23 steps, and he comes with a blaster and some energy conductor accessories. Priced at $24.99, pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, and the figure will be released in February 2025.

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Class Origin Bumblebee

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Legacy United Deluxe Class Origin Bumblebee action figure! Inspired by the first episode of the 1984 THE TRANSFORMERS G1 animated series, this 5.5-inch figure converts between robot and Cybertronian hovercraft modes in 23 steps. Features articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with a blaster and 5 energy accessories that attach in robot mode."

"TRANSFORMERS Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every TRANSFORMERS generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

