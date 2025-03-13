Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman (Dark Knights of Steel) Patina Edition Figure Coming Soon

McFarlane Toys is releasing a nice set of collectibles from across their brands including a new Gold Label Batman figure

Article Summary Discover Batman's medieval twist in DC's Dark Knights of Steel, featuring knights and magic.

McFarlane Toys' Gold Label Batman figure arrives with exclusive patina finish.

Limited edition figure includes a card, holder, and display base, only 5,400 available.

Walmart exclusive for $29.99, perfect for collectors and Batman enthusiasts.

DC's Dark Knights of Steel is a medieval fantasy that reimagines the DC Universe in Medieval Times. The story includes Superman and Batman in a new world that is filled with knights, magic, and, of course, political intrigue. Written by Tom Taylor, the series transports iconic characters into this new era, adding fresh twists and iconic elements of DC Comics heroes and villains. In this version, Bruce Wayne is not Gotham's protector but a noble knight serving under the House of El, led by King Jor-El and Queen Lara. Not only that, but he is the secret child of King Jor-El, changing up his mythos and identity completely for this new world.

The legendary Dark Knights of Steel Batman is now back with a new Gold Label Patina Edition release for Walmart Collector Con. The figure showcases Batman in full plate armor, wielding his sword, but with a new patina deco. He will come with a new collectibles card, card holder, a display base, and will be limited to only 5,400 pieces. The figure is already live for $29.99 and is currently a Walmart Exclusive.

Batman (Dark Knights of Steel) Patina Edition Gold Label

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC™ MULTIVERSE

Dark Knights of Steel Batman is featured in an exclusive patina paint

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

