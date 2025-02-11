Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: figura obscura, four horsemen, Mythic legions

Four Horsemen Debuts 2025 Retailer Appreciation Figura Obscura: Anubis

Four Horsemen has unveiled a brand new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with an assortment of fan-favorite figures making a return

Article Summary Unveil the new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave, exclusive to worldwide retailers.

Figura Obscura: Anubis returns with a striking Black and Blue paint scheme.

Includes all previous accessories like jackal heads, shrine, hands, feet, and artifacts.

Preorders launch Feb 14 for $69.99, available only through select retailers.

For the third consecutive year, Four Horsemen Studios is back to help celebrate their amazing retailer partners with an exclusive wave of figures that will be available only through them! The "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" has been revealed, and some fan-favorite figures are returning with some new variants. Egypt awaits once again as Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of mummification, and the afterlife is back with its Figura Obscura return. Depicted as a black jackal-headed deity, this god has been tasked with guiding souls to the underworld and is getting a new Black and Blue paint scheme for this release.

All of the previous accessories will return with three swappable jackal heads, an Anubis shrine, swappable hands, and feet, along with other iconic Egyptian artifacts. These figures will be sold exclusively by their worldwide network of retailers, meaning they won't be available at live events or on the Four Horsemen online store. Collectors will be able to bring the Figura Obscura: Gods of Ancient Egypt Anubis figure home for $69.99, with preorders launching on February 14th and will last one month.

Four Horsemen – Retailer Appreciation Figura Obscura: Anubis

"For the third year in a row, Four Horsemen Studios is recognizing our incredible retailer partners by releasing a very special wave of figures that will ONLY be available from them! We call it the "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" and we will be revealing the figures from this wave this week and next week as we get ready for the launch of this new wave's preorder on February 14th."

"The first figure from the "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" to be revealed is a new "Black and Blue" edition of the Figura Obscura: Anubis figure! Anubis was part of our Figura Obscura: Gods of Ancient Egypt drop in 2024 alongside the Bastet figure. This new version comes with all the accessories and items that the first release was packed with, including the Anubis shrine, extra heads, hands, feet, and more. This edition is painted in a striking black skin tone with blue and gold accents."

