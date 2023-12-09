Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Legacy Evolution Autobot Medix Coming Soon from Hasbro

Get ready to expand your growing Transformers Legacy Evolution collection as the Autobot Medix is coming soon from Hasbro

Hasbro has done it again as they step into the animated world of Transformers with their new Legacy Evolution series. This time, Autobot Medix has arrived from the animated series Rescue Bots Academy, once again bringing new and older fans together. In his alternate mode, Medix converts into his emergency ambulance vehicle mode in just 15 steps. As for accessories, the Transformers figure will come with a nice set of blasters. While Autobot Medix might just be a medic, but he will gladly take down any Decepticon that gets in his way while teaching a valuable life lesson. Hasbro is doing a great job, bringing these new and older bots from different sources of media; even shows like Rescue Bots Academy deserve some love. The Transformers Legacy Evolution Autobot Medix is priced at $24.99, and he is set for a January 2024 release.

Transformers Legacy Evolution Autobot Medix

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Deluxe Class Autobot Medix action figure! Medix is a dedicated Cybertronian field medic, keeping his patients stable until his fellow Protectobots arrive on the scene to help him. Transformers toys are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Experience the evolution and combine the 4 blaster accessories into a mega blaster accessory to prepare for battle!"

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 4 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: The Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Autobot Medix action figure is inspired by popular animated series

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure converts from robot to emergency medical vehicle mode in 15 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Autobot Medix toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with 4 blaster accessories that attach to the figure in both modes

EVOLVE THE BATTLE: Transformers toy robots are upgraded with Evo-Fusion battle features! Evolve the battle by combining all 4 blaster accessories into a mega blaster accessory

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)

