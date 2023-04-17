Transformers Legacy Evolution Bomb-Burst Wants Some Autobot Blood The ultimate terror has arrived as Bomb-Burst is looking for new fuel with Hasbro and their latest Transformers Legacy Evolution figure

A Transformers Legacy Evolution figure has arrived from Hasbro and becomes bite size. Coming in at only 3.5", this legacy Pretender is back and ready to drain the blood n any Autobot. Bomb-Burst was one of six Decepticon volunteers that was transformed by Scorponok and into one of these new Pretenders. Hasbro keeps the horror of this dark legends alive as Bomb-Burst is back and ready to drain all the energy from any Autobot that gets in his way. Even for a bite-size Transformers release, this bat is packed with detail and it will converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in just 9 steps. This blood sucker will also come with 2 wing laser blasters and an axe to help with his feeding. Transformers Legacy Evolution Bomb-Burst is priced at $11.99 and can be purchased right now here.

Bomb-Burst Is On the Hunt for Some Autobot Blood

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Bomb-Burst action figure! When darkness falls, Bomb-Burst is the ultimate terror. He swoops down and drains the fuel from his victims with his sharp fangs. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of More Than Meets the Eye, bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 3 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Bomb-Burst action figure is inspired by The Transformers animated series

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 9 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Bomb-Burst toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with 2 wing laser blasters and an axe accessories that attach to the figure in both modes

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on the instructions sheet to reveal character tech specs! Collect other figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)

