Mordor Awaits with LEGO's The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr Set

May the power of the brick be with you as LEGO has even more new releases coming soon including a new Lord of the Rings set

Explore intricate details with minifigures of Sauron, Orcs, Frodo, Sam, Gollum, and more.

Barad-dûr features a light-up Eye of Sauron, weapons forge, prison, and themed rooms.

Collector's dream at $459.99, with a release date of June 4, 2024; pre-orders are not yet live.

Meat is back on the menu as LEGO embarks on an epic journey to Middle-earth once again with a new with The Lord of the Rings set. Mordor is calling as the infamous Eye of Sauron and Barad-dûr seeks the One Ring. Towering at an impressive 32.5 inches tall, this intricately designed set comes in at a whopping 5,471 pieces! The iconic fortress of Sauron is packed with stunning detail and comes with ten minifigures, including the Mouth of Sauron, Gothmog, fearsome Orcs, Sauron himself, and our beloved heroes from the joinery with Frodo, Sam, and Gollum is not far behind.

This set is a truly impressive creation for The Lord of the Rings and features a library, study, weapons forge, prison, Gollum's hideout, and dining hall. Of course, the Eye of Sauron is featured at the top of this set and can even light up, scanning your collection and adding a sinister vibe to any display. The LEGO Barad-dûr set is a must-have collectible for fans of The Lord of the Rings, but it is not a cheap release, coming in at a fiery $459.99. Pre-orders are not live, but the set is scheduled to release on June 4, 2024. One does not simply walk into Mordor….

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr

"Journey to Middle-earth™ with the LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr™ model. This impressive movie memorabilia set is bursting with features that fans will adore and depicts the ominous fortress with its soaring tower elevating the Eye of Sauron™ high above Middle-earth™. The set also comes with 10 minifigures, including Sauron™, Mouth of Sauron™, Gothmog, Orc™, Frodo, Sam and Gollum™."

"The 1st-floor interior includes Gollum's hideout, a weapons forge and a prison with a raisable Orc cage. Above the 2nd-floor dining area you'll find a room with a throne that opens to reveal a hidden map of Middle-earth. The 4th floor is home to Mouth of Sauron's study, while the 5th floor houses a tower library with a rotating ladder. The black gate is automated and the Eye of Sauron illuminates for a captivating display."

