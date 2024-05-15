Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: ,

Potions Class is in Session with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Release

May the power of the brick be with you as LEGO has even more new releases coming soon including a new Harry Potter set

Get ready to brew up some magical mischief with LEGO as they have created a brand new Harry Potter set. Class is back in session as fans can attend Potions Class with this 397 piece set that has a buildable classroom that is packed with potion making fun. The set will include 4 LEGO minifigures with Severus Snape, Hermione Granger, Pansy Parkinson, and Seamus Finnigan. With its detailed classroom, aspiring witches and wizards will build a blackboard with potion-making instructions, along with bottles of potion ingredients and a cauldron to pass the class. Harry Potter fans will be able to watch as Snape demonstrates potion-brewing; Hermione showcases her impressive skills, and Seamus who always adds an explosive touch to the class. LEGO has even included 2 of the 14 mystery collectible Hogwarts portraits to help enhance your growing collection. The Hogwarts Castle: Potions Class is priced at $39.99, and it is set for a June 2024 release.

LEGO Return to the Hogwarts Castle for Potions Class

Let your young witch, wizard or Muggle™ join the Potions Class at Hogwarts™ Castle with this collectible LEGO® Harry Potter™ wizard toy (76431) for kids aged 8 and up. It features a buildable Harry Potter classroom that opens up for easy play and is packed with authentic details – a blackboard with potion-making instructions, bottles of potion ingredient elements to stir in the cauldron and other equipment to inspire creative play."

  • 4 LEGO® Harry Potter™ characters – Severus Snape™, Hermione Granger™, Pansy Parkinson and Seamus Finnigan minifigures
  • Authentic Harry Potter™ classroom details – The classroom opens up for easy play and features a blackboard, bottles of potion ingredient elements to mix in the cauldron and other accessories
  • 2 of 14 collectible Hogwarts™ portraits – This LEGO® Harry Potter™ potions class building toy includes 2 of 14 random Hogwarts portraits to display in the classroom

