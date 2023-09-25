Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Prime Thundertron Makes a Boom with New Hasbro Figure

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

Hasbro is back with another Transformers Legacy United figure as they explore the mythos of the universe. A new figure from Transformers: Prime has arrived with Thundertron. Prime is a highly acclaimed animated television series that aired from 2010 to 2013 that follows the Autobots as they battle the Decepticons on Earth. Transformers: Prime did introduce some new characters and reinvented classic ones, one of which was Thundertron, who was not in the show but was introduced in the Prime Universe IDW comic book series. This space pirate is back and has an impressive new figure that converts into a Cybertronian lion in just 24 steps. The Prime animated style has stayed intact for this sculpt, and he will come with a sword for some sweet swashbuckling adventures. The Transformers Legacy United Voyager Class Prime Universe Thundertron is priced at $34.99, is set for a February 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Transformers Legacy United Prime Universe Thundertron

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Legacy United Voyager Class Prime Universe Thundertron action figure! This 7-inch Prime Universe Thundertron action figure converts between robot and Cybertronian lion modes in 24 steps. Gear up for battle with the included sword accessory that attaches in both modes."

"The Prime Universe Thundertron figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers: Prime toy line and features an articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Legacy action figures. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation like you've never seen before."

Includes figure, accessory, and instructions.

PRIME UNIVERSE THUNDERTRON ACTION FIGURE: This 7-inch (17.5 cm) Prime Universe Thundertron toy features deco and detail inspiration from the animated series Transformers: Prime

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to Cybertronian lion toy in 24 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Prime Universe Thundertron figure comes with a sword accessory that attaches in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!