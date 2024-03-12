Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Star Raider Ferak Lands from Hasbro for Walmart Con

Hasbro is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusives including Transformers Star Raider Ferak

Star Raider Ferak converts from robot to starship in 31 steps.

Ferak and other Star Raiders will be Walmart exclusive figures.

Pre-orders for the 7-inch Voyager Class bot start on March 14, 2024.

The Star Seekers, also known as Star Raiders, have landed from Hasbro and just in time for Walmart Collector Con. The Star Raiders are a group of space pirates and mercenaries that are found inside the Transformers universe. They travel across the galaxy in search of riches, adventure, and conquest but are not classified as the Autobots or the Decepticons. Money charts its course across the stars, but it does have its own code of honor and interests. It appears that the Star Raiders are landing at Walmart for an exclusive wave of Transformers figures, including Star Raider Ferak. This cruel engineer has a taste for the sinister and birds into his starship mode in just 31 steps and will come with three blaster accessories. Ferak is just one of the Star Raiders that will be arriving exclusively at Walmart on March 14, 2024, for the Walmart Collector Con. Pre-orders will kick off at 10 AM EST, with Ferak being the only Voyage Class bot coming in at $34.97, his product page is live, and be on the lookout for Cannonball, Filch and Lockdown.

Transformers Star Raider Ferak Takes to the Skies

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Voyager Class Star Raider Ferak action figure! This 7-inch Star Raider Ferak action figure converts between robot and plane modes in 31 steps. Gear up for battle with the included 3 blaster accessories that attach in both modes."

STAR RAIDER FERAK ACTION FIGURE: This 7-inch (17.5 cm) Star Raider Ferak toy features deco and detail inspiration from Transformers lore

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TRANSFORMERS TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to plane toy in 31 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Star Raider Ferak Transformers figure comes with 3 blaster accessories. Accessories attach in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Transformers figures feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Transformers Legacy United honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

