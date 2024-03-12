Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Star Raider Filch Soars for Gold and Glory with Hasbro

Hasbro is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusives including Transformers Star Raiders

Transformers Legacy United Filch converts from robot to bird in 21 steps.

Star Raider Filch toy comes with two attachable wing accessories for play.

Collect the Legacy United series celebrating over 40 years of Transformers.

Hasbro's Transformers Legacy United expands the mythos of the franchise legacy from over 40 years and in toy form. A new set of figures is arriving exclusive to Walmart for this week's Walmart Collector Con event. A whole wave of iconic space pirates is on the way as the Star Raiders are back from the Beast Wars era. Throughout their history in the Transformers universe, the Star Raiders have clashed with various factions, including the Autobots and Decepticons. They seek to control the galaxy's riches, and they have a nice set of wild and interesting crew members, including the high-flying Filch.

Filch is a steadfast member of Cannonball's crew and is ready to follow his captain's order to the ends of the universe in search of fortune and glory. He converts into a bird in 21 steps and has two attachable wings accessories. Filch is just one of four Star Raiders arriving exclusively at Walmart, with Cannonball, Ferak, and Lockdown also joining the plunder. Pre-orders for the Transformers Legacy United Filch arrive on March 14, 2024, at 10 AM EST. He will come in at $24.99, and fans can already find that his page is up but not live just yet.

Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Filch

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Legacy United Star Raider Filch action figure! This 5.5-inch Star Raider Filch action figure converts between robot and bird modes in 21 steps. Gear up for battle with the included 2 attachable wing accessories. The Star Raider Filch figure is inspired by the character from Transformers lore and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every Transformers generation like you've never seen before."

2-IN-1 CONVERTING TRANSFORMERS TOY: Transformers action figure converts from robot toy to bird toy in 21 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Star Raider Filch figure comes with 2 attachable wing pieces

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: The Legacy United Series honors 40 years of Transformers animated history! Collect other Legacy: United figures to unite your collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)

