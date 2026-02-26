Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear Blackout Figure Coming Soon

Clear some space as Hasbro has unveiled some new Transformers Takara Tomy figures are importing in from Japan for 2026

Article Summary Takara Tomy Overgear Blackout is a premium Transformers figure with upgraded armor and articulation.

Blackout transforms into a detailed MH-53 Pave Low helicopter and comes with 8 weapon accessories.

Includes exclusive story sheet, blueprint spec sheet, folder, and Japanese instructions for collectors.

Pre-orders available now for $139.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a release date set for December 2026.

The Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear Collection is a premium Japanese toy line produced by Takara Tomy. The Overgear line focuses on highly detailed, collector-oriented figures that emphasize upgraded armor, expanded weapon systems, and enhanced articulation. Unlike standard retail releases, Overgear editions often feature premium stealth paint applications and additional accessories designed to give characters a more powerful, battle-ready appearance. A new Transformers Takara Tomy release is on the way, featuring Blackout, the Decepticon introduced in the 2007 live-action Transformers film.

Blackout is a military MH-53 Pave Low helicopter that is now back and is showcasing its brute strength and destructive firepower with some upgrades. Standing 7.3" tall, Blackout converts into his signature helicopter mode and will come with additional weapon accessories. This includes new additions such as missiles, rockets, blasters, and more, making him deadlier than ever. Collectors can pre-order the Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear OG-02 Blackout right now on Hasbro Pulse for $139.99 with a December 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Takara Tomy Overgear figures to build up your collection with the arrival of Autobot Ironhide.

Transformers Takara Tomy Overgear OG-02 Blackout

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

With a hyper-realistic vehicle mode and meticulous attention to detail, the OG-02 Blackout figure is part of the Overgear collection.

Transformers figure converts from imposing robot to highly detailed attack helicopter.

8 weapon accessories, including blasters, missiles, rockets, and more. Numerous 3mm and 5mm attachment ports allow for extensive customization and dynamic display.

Includes folder, story sheet inspired by classified documents, spec sheet inspired by blueprints, and logo sticker.

This Transformers action figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions.

Blackout is a fierce and formidable Decepticon warrior.

