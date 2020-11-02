Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee Arrives from Hasbro/threezero

Hasbro and Threezero are back at it again as they announce a new Transformers team up figure. Coming out of Transformers: The Last Knight, Bumblebee is back ad getting his very own DLX figure. Standing roughly 8.5 inches tall, Bumblebee will feature 60 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. The iconic Transformers Autobot will also be getting LED illuminated eyes to really make it stand out that other figures out there. He will also be loaded out with some interchangeable pieces like detachable wings, hands, and a secondary battle masked head. Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee will also come with some accessories like a swappable Arm Cannon right arm and a Cybertronian Hammer.

This is one deluxe Transformers figure that fans will not want to miss out on. With high amounts of detail, interchangeable pieces, and LED eyes, Bumblebee will be a highlight in any collection. The Hasbro and Threezero Die-Cast Transformers: The Last Knight DLX Bumblebee is priced at $169. He is set to release in the 3rd Quarter of 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"Hasbro and Threezero are pleased to announce that our popular Bumblebee collectible figure from the film Transformers: The Last Knight will be available soon for the first time in Threezero's DLX series! Pre-orders roll out November 1, 2020 and will be available at threezero store (https://www.threezerohk.com), threezero Tmall, and threezero distribution partners worldwide!"

"DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs in a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation, but also greatly enhances the weight and durability. Together with the detailed and weathered paint application of threezero, a remarkable resemblance is achieved in matching the characters as seen in the original media."

"At 8.5 inches (22cm) tall, the Transformers: The Last Knight – DLX Bumblebee collectible figure features approximately 60 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes. Accessories include Arm Cannon which is interchangeable with the standard right arm, Cybertronian Hammer, interchangeable Battle Mask, detachable wings, total of four pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses."