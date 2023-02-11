DC Comics Mr. Freeze Goes Platinum with McFarlane Toys Chase Figure McFarlane Toys has surprisingly revealed that a Platinum Edition Chase figure will be released for the upcoming DC Comics Mr. Freeze

The DC Multiverse figure line from McFarlane Toys continues to grow, and it looks like some changes are ahead. Secret changes we might add, as McFarlane surprisingly dropped a Chase Variant of one of their upcoming figures on their toy shop. The McFarlane Toys Store has welcomed quite a few Platinum Edition (Chase) figures on site recently, and it looks like DC Comics Mr. Freeze is getting one as well. Unlike previous releases, Freeze will not be getting an Artist Proof release but a Batman: The Animated Series-inspired variant! From the red goggles to the different shades of blue on his Cryo-Suit, this figure is a perfect DC Comics Chase release. This bad boy came and went online, but that means any Mr. Freeze orders can mean a chance at this chase. While his Platinum listing (here) is sold out, his standard can be found here. Good luck, and happy hunting!

Mr. Freeze Chase Dropping Soon from McFarlane

"An expert in the field of cryogenics, Victor led a relatively normal existence. He worked diligently, but also fell in love with and eventually married a woman named Nora. Sadly, things took an unfortunate turn soon after. Nora became terminally ill, and to stop her degenerative disease from taking her life, Victor put her into suspended animation. The corporation funding Victor's work shut down his experiments and, in the process, caused a horrible accident. The coolants did irreparable harm and made it impossible for him to survive above freezing temperatures. To counteract this, Victor constructed a special, ultra-durable suit to keep his body alive and at the right temperature. He embraced his new persona and became Mr. Freeze."

Limited Edition Variant – McFarlane Platinum Edition

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Victor Fries is featured in his Mister Freeze cold suit and comes with freeze ray with ice effect.

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back.

