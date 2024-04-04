Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: The Movie Studios Series Dinobot Swoop Figure Revealed

It is time to finish off your prehistoric Transformers collection as Hasbro unveils the final Studio Series Dinobot with Swoop

Article Summary Hasbro releases Studio Series Dinobot Swoop, completing the Transformers: The Movie 86 lineup.

Swoop converts from robot to pteranodon in 21 steps and is equipped with blasters and swords.

The 8.5" figure features a backdrop of the Battle of Autobot City to enhance display options.

Pre-orders for the Transformers: The Movie 86 Dinobot Swoop start today, with a Fall 2024 release.

Hasbro is back with more Transformers Studios Series figures, including new releases from Transformers: The Movie 86'. It is time to make a roar as fans can finally bring home the final member of the Dinobots with Swoop. Originally created by Wheeljack and Ratchet on Earth in Transformers: The Animated Series, the Dinobots consist of Grimlock, Slag, Sludge, Snarl, and Swoop. Swoop is the aerial member of the dino team and transforms into a pteranodon. Each Dinobot brings some power to the Autobots' ranks, are love to charge into battle head-on.

Hasbro has now added Swoop to the Transformers Leader Class Studios Series line-up and comes in at 8.5" tall. He converts into his pteranodon mode in 21 steps and will som eight two blasters and two swords. Hasbro has even included a removable backdrop featuring the Battle of Autobot City sequence from the film. The Transformers: The Movie 86 Dinobot Swoop is set to arrive from pre-order today at 1 PM EST at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Fall 2024 release.

Get Prehistoric with Hasbro's New Transformers Release

"STUDIO SERIES LEADER THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 86 – 26 DINOBOT SWOOP – (HASBRO | Ages 8 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $54.99 | Available: Fall 2024). Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Leader Class Dinobot Swoop action figure! Inspired by THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE film, this 8.5-inch action figure features classic conversion between robot and Pteranodon mode in 21 steps. Comes with 2 blasters and 2 sword accessories that can attach in both modes."

"Pose the Dinobot Swoop toy with the removable backdrop display and recreate the Battle of Autobot City scene. Look for more TRANSFORMERS Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on April 4th at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."

