Transformers Ultra Magnus Is Back From the Dead With Hasbro

Ultra Magnus is back as Hasbro revealed another new Transformers figure as part of their Takara Tomy Premium Finish series. The Takara Tomy line brings fans' favorite bots to life featuring original packaging, instructions, and deco straight from Japan. Coming out of the Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege animated series Ultra Magnus is back and ready for action. This loyal Autobot is loaded out with amazing detail that showcases the bot back from the dead and comes with a nice assortment of accessories. The highly articulated figure will come with Stethoscopic Detectoras well as 2 Magnetic Inducer Launchers, and 2 Simulacrum Blasters to take on any Decepticon who stands in his way. The Transformers Takara Tomy Premium Finish GE-03 Ultra Magnus figure is priced at $78.99. He is set to release in February 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Premium Finish series features popular figures from the Studio Series and War for Cybertron lines in original Japanese deco, sculpt, and design. The Premium Finish Ultra Magnus figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. Perfect for collectors seeking the ultimate Transformers experience, this figure showcases the loyal Autobot soldier with premium deco and detail."

Includes: Ultra Magnus figure, Stethoscopic Detector, 2 Magnetic Inducer Launchers, and 2 Simulacrum Blaster weapon accessories, plus original Japanese-language instructions

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Figure depicts the loyal Autobot soldier, Ultra Magnus, as seen in the War for Cybertron: Siege animated series

Animation-accurate deco

Fully jointed and highly articulated, including articulated ankles, feet, torso and fingers, which allows for intricate posability in action poses

Detailed deco and accessories, including 2 Magnetic Inducer Launchers, and 2 Simulacrum Blaster weapon accessories

Converts from robot mode to Cybertronian truck mode