Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, iron studios, marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon Arrives at Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians, get ready to relive the final cosmic adventure once again with another Iron Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 statue. Everyone's favorite pint-sized, trigger-happy, and wisecracking raccoon, Rocket, has arrived! This marks the second GOTG3 statue to be released, with Star-Lord kicking things off first, and now it is time for Rocket's time in the spotlight. Every inch of Rocket's rugged fur, his snarky expression, and his signature Vol. 3 outfit are faithfully recreated here as he is displayed in the High Evolutionary's research facility. The statue will stand 7.7" tall, and Iron Studios was sure to capture as much detail on Rocket and his display base. All the focus was on Rocket in this final chapter, and fans will surely not want to miss out on bringing this Raccoon home. Pre-orders are already live right here for $149.99 with a Q3 2023 release, and be on the lookout for the upcoming Groot 1/10 Art Scale companion statue.

Rocket Raccoon – Guardians of the Galaxy 3

"Seating in a wall of electronic components inside the mobile research facility Arête Laboratories, the most sarcastic, foul-mouthed, and cynic raccoon of the galaxy holds a blaster pistol in his right hand while he brings his improvised card key made by him with scraps to open the cages in Arête Laboratories. Wearing his blue costume with details in red, he joins his friends and allies to face his nemesis, and free the innocent prisoners from a tragic destiny in the hands of their creator, a madman obsessed with creating the perfect species with what he considered inferior life forms and build his own utopia."

"Revealed firsthand at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 in their booth, Iron Studios brought the statue "Rocket Raccoon – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Art Scale 1/10", the future new leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy over a diorama base that reminds the mobile research facility of the High Evolutionary villain, in a new series with the statues of Groot and Star-Lord completing the set."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!